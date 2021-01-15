PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An investigation is underway after a laser strike hit a Portland boatcrew earlier this week.
On Tuesday, at around 10 p.m., a Station Portland boatcrew was conducting operations when a green laser light was pointed at the cabin.
The Coast Guard says the laser strike reportedly came from a building on the southern shore of the Willamette River west of the Fremont Bridge.
The crew immediately conducted an on-scene health assessment after the strike. The Coast Guard says laser pointers can cause danger to boatcrews due to glare, afterimage, flash blindness or temporary loss of night vision.
According to the Coast Guard, crews from Station Portland have been struck with lasers several times in the past six months.
"Laser incidents are incredibly dangerous, put the safety of our boatcrews in jeopardy and degrade our ability to navigate and respond to emergencies," said Lt. Cmdr. Colin Fogarty, enforcement chief, Sector Columbia River. "We ask the public to understand the dangers associated with playing with lasers and how they disrupt our crews from responding to mariners in distress."
The Coast Guard says "causing the beam of a laser pointer to strike a vessel operating on navigable waters of the United States is a felony crime."
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact investigators at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=878#.
