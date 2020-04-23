ASTORIA, OR (KPTV) - The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Steadfast returned to Astoria on Friday after a 65-day mission that led to the seizure of more than 1,200 pounds of cocaine.
The Coast Guard reported the Steadfast crew intercepted and boarded five suspected smuggling vessels, including a go-fast-style panga, while patrolling international waters off the coasts of Mexico and Central America.
The crew apprehended three suspected smugglers and seized 1,252 pounds of pure cocaine.
“I am inspired daily by the tenacity and professionalism of this crew,” said Cmdr. Dan Ursino, commanding officer of the Steadfast. "Their resilience to remain focused, in light of the global health crisis and uncertainty back home, has been nothing short of remarkable. Knowing the importance and impact of keeping these harmful substances from reaching our streets help to keep us going.”
The cocaine is worth an estimated $21.5 million, according to the Coast Guard.
We thank them for their service!
Awesome work. Thank-you. We need more heroes like them. Just say NO to 'thugs'.
