Coast Guard crew returns to Astoria after seizing $33M worth of cocaine

ASTORIA, OR (KPTV) - The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Steadfast returned to Astoria on Friday following a 10,000-mile, 49-day mission in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.
The Coast Guard reported the Steadfast crew intercepted a vessel suspected of smuggling illicit narcotics while patrolling international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. The crew apprehended three suspected traffickers and seized over 2,400 pounds of cocaine.
The cocaine is worth an estimated $33 million, according to the Coast Guard.
"This patrol reinforced the maxim that people, not platforms, are the most important key to operational success," said Cmdr. Craig Allen, commanding officer of the Steadfast. "Despite encountering some significant equipment and logistics challenges, the Steadfast crew rose to the occasion time and again and achieved remarkable results. We were fortunate to sail with several members filling key positions from other Coast Guard units, including USCGC Waesche, Maritime Safety and Security Teams LA/LB and San Francisco, Sector Field Office Southwest Maine, and Coast Guard Headquarters. All were superb additions to the Steadfast team. Additionally, we had the opportunity to work with a fellow Pacific Northwest 210’ cutter, CGC Active, who helped us out on multiple occasions with time-sensitive logistics support."
The Coast Guard says cutters operating in the Eastern Pacific push U.S. borders over 1,500 miles offshore, which is critical to confronting drug cartels and enhancing national security.
