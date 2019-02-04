Coast Guard crew returns to Astoria after seizing $83M worth of cocaine

ASTORIA, OR (KPTV) – Coast Guard crew members returned home Friday after arresting seven suspected drug traffickers and seizing more than $83 million worth of cocaine while patrolling international waters.
The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Alert interdicted two suspected drug smuggling vessels during their 60-day counter-drug patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, yielding more than 5,700 pounds of seized cocaine, a Coast Guard spokesperson said.
The Alert crew received support from the U.S. Navy, Customs and Border Protection and Coast Guard maritime patrol aircrews, who provided the cutter with reconnaissance and over watch leading up to and during the interdictions.
The Alert was commissioned in 1969 and is one of 14 remaining 210-foot reliance-class medium endurance cutters built for the Coast Guard and is one of three reliance-class cutters stations on the West Coast.
