ASTORIA, OR (KPTV) - The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Steadfast returned to Oregon on Tuesday after a 56-day mission that led to the seizure of more than 23,000 pounds of cocaine.
The crew confronted five suspected smuggling vessels and recovered floating bales containing more than 23,000 pounds of cocaine during the operation.
The Coast Guard released video of one encounter with drug smuggling suspects.
A total of 26,000 seized pounds of cocaine was offloaded in San Diego on Friday, including drugs from another cutter’s mission.
The cocaine is worth an estimated $350 million, according to the Coast Guard.
Steadfast patrolled international waters off the coasts of Mexico, Central American and South America between late June and mid-July.
Photos: Oregon Coast Guard crew seizes 23,000 pounds of cocaine
Photos courtesy: US Coast Guard. Story
"This was 26,000 pounds of cocaine that will not make it to the main streets of the USA, and it also gives us the opportunity to make sure we can continue to combat transnational criminal organizations who transport this cocaine deep in the Pacific every single day," said Rear Adm. Peter Gautier, the 11th Coast Guard District commander. "Because we know that with a supply chain of illegal narcotics, at every single step there's violence, instability and despair."
Steadfast's seizure of more than 23,000 pounds of cocaine marks the largest amount of cocaine seized by crews aboard a 210-foot medium-endurance cutter during a single counternarcotic deployment in the service's history.
