Coast Guardsmen prepare bails of cocaine to be offloaded from the Coast Guard Cutter Alert in San Diego, October 16, 2019. The crew aboard the Alert offloaded approximately 6,800 pounds of cocaine. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Gray)
A suspected smuggling vessel drifts in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean after being intercepted by the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Alert in October. Approximately 2,000 pounds of cocaine were seized and three suspected smugglers were detained. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
ASTORIA, OR (KPTV) – A Coast Guard crew returned to port Friday with nearly 4,000 pounds of cocaine worth approximately $54 million.
Crewmembers aboard the Alert, a Coast Guard cutter, seized the drugs off two go-fast vessels and detained six suspected drug smugglers while on a 65-day patrol in international waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean, Coast Guard officials say.
The Coast Guard Cutter Alert crew conducted a drug offload in San Diego, Oct. 16, 2019. The crew offloaded more than 6,800 pounds of cocaine, worth an estimated $92 million, seized in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Gray)
Bales of cocaine lie stacked under the deck of a suspected smuggling vessel in October interdicted by the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Alert in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. Approximately 2,000 pounds of cocaine were seized and three suspected smugglers were detained. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
Gallery: Coast Guard crew returns to Astoria with 4,000 lbs. of cocaine
Three Mexican naval officers helped the Coast Guard crew in the operation to share lessons and build rapport between the two sea services.
Crewmembers aboard the Alert offloaded more than $92 million worth of cocaine Oct. 16 in San Diego before returning to Astoria.
The medium-endurance cutter is in its 50th year of service and has participated in several interdictions in international waters between late July and early October, according to the Coast Guard.
