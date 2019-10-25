ASTORIA, OR (KPTV) – A Coast Guard crew returned to port Friday with nearly 4,000 pounds of cocaine worth approximately $54 million.

Crewmembers aboard the Alert, a Coast Guard cutter, seized the drugs off two go-fast vessels and detained six suspected drug smugglers while on a 65-day patrol in international waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean, Coast Guard officials say.

Three Mexican naval officers helped the Coast Guard crew in the operation to share lessons and build rapport between the two sea services.

Crewmembers aboard the Alert offloaded more than $92 million worth of cocaine Oct. 16 in San Diego before returning to Astoria.

The medium-endurance cutter is in its 50th year of service and has participated in several interdictions in international waters between late July and early October, according to the Coast Guard.

