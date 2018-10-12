PORT ANGELES, WA (KPTV) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew returned to Washington on Friday after a 50-day mission that led to the seizure of $87 million worth of cocaine.
The 75-member crew on the cutter Active conducted multiple law enforcement boardings in international waters off the coasts of Central America and South America.
The cutter interdicted three suspected smuggling vessels, disrupting the movement of 5,794 pounds of illicit drugs.
An Air Station Port Angeles aircrew and a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter embarked aboard Active for the majority of the patrol. Two members of the Chilean Navy also deployed aboard Active during the patrol.
Active is a 210-foot medium endurance cutter commissioned in 1966 and homeported in Port Angeles, Washington. Active's crew routinely operate from the Straits of Juan de Fuca down to the waters off Central America.
Active conducts nine of the Coast Guard's 11 statutory missions, including search and rescue, drug interdiction, fisheries enforcement and homeland security.
