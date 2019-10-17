Coast Guard crews rescue 5 people from sailboat off Oregon Coast

OREGON COAST, OR (KPTV) – U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued five people from a disabled sailboat 20 miles of west of Yaquina Bay on Wednesday.
At about 5:15 a.m., watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Bend received a distress call from a 50-foot sailing vessel. Those onboard say they were struggling to make their way to safe harbor and were not sure if they could cross the bar.
A boat crew from Coast Guard Station Depoe Bay arrived at the scene at about 7:30 a.m. and took the sailboat in tow.
The crew towed the boat to an area two miles west of the Yaquina Bay entrance, where they met with two other boat crews from Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay.
Coast Guard crews decided it would be best for the five people to enter the water after putting on survival suits.
A crew from Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay then picked them up and brought them aboard a motor lifeboat. They were taken to the South Beach Marina with no medical conditions, according to the Coast Guard.
The boat was safely moored in Newport at 5:30 p.m.
The Coast Guard says conditions were reported as 10 to 20-foot seas offshore with winds of 35 to 40 knots.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.