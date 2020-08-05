YAQUINA BAY, OR (KPTV) - A fisherman on a commercial fishing boat had to rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday after suffering an eye injury.
At around 1:30 p.m., watchstanders at Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay received a call for help from a person using a satellite phone aboard Piky, which is a 63-foot commercial fishing boat operating about 150 miles offshore.
According to the Coast Guard, it was reported that Nathanial Miller, 24, suffered a serious eye injury and vision loss after a line slipped while he was reeling in a tuna and a swivel tackle hit him in the eye.
A Coast Guard flight surgeon deemed it necessary to medevac Miller and get him medical care as soon as possible.
An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector Columbia River and an HC-27J Spartan medium-range surveillance, search and rescue aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Sacramento in McClellan, California, were deployed to help the injured fisherman.
The Jayhawk aircrew hoisted Miller, while the Spartan aircrew provided air cover and communication and logistic support.
The Coast Guard said Miller was flown to OHSU shortly after 6 p.m.
"This rescue was the result of multiple Coast Guard units across the Pacific area working together to coordinate a successful offshore medevac," said Lt. Matthew Peryea, command duty officer at the 13th Coast Guard District Command Center. "The teamwork of all units involved is testament to service dedication we take pride in as we celebrate the Coast Guard's 230th birthday."
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.