Coast Guard helicopter crew rescues stranded hikers at Leadbetter State Park

LEADBETTER STATE PARK, WA (KPTV) – A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued two hikers stranded at Leadbetter State Park.
Dispatchers notified the Coast Guard about two women who were surrounded by water due to the incoming tide at 5:20 p.m. Monday.
An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Sector Columbia River launched from Air Station Astoria at 6 p.m. and arrived at the scene at 6:15 p.m.
The hikers were hoisted from their location and taken to Ilwaco Airport, where they landed at 7 p.m.
A Washington State park ranger met the women and gave them a ride back to their car.
There were no reports of serious injuries.
“The Coast Guard reminds the public to stay alert of their surroundings and pay attention to the tides when venturing out on ocean beaches,” according to a Coast Guard statement.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
