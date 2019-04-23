NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - A Coast Guard aircrew helped rescue an 83-year-old man, who had been reported missing for more than a day.
At around 7:31 p.m. Monday, Coast Guard watchstanders received a request for help from Lincoln County Dispatch, who reported that the missing man was found in a wooded area near the air facility.
The man, who had been missing for a day and a half, was located by Lincoln County Fire Rescue first responders. The first responders requested help due to the steep terrain.
A crew aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter arrived to the scene, hoisted the man up to the helicopter, and transported him to medical personnel waiting at the air facility.
The man was then taken to an area hospital. His current condition is unknown at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
