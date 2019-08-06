NEAR CASCADE HEAD, OR (KPTV) – Coast Guard crews rescued three stranded hikers Monday night in two separate cases.
The first occurred in Oregon around 10 p.m. after the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office notified watchstanders that two men were stranded on rocks about 40 feet above the shore near Cascade Head. An aircrew responded and hoisted the hikers to safety; the men were transported to Newport Airport and reported no medical concerns, according to Coast Guard officials.
The second rescue occurred near Third Beach in La Push, Washington after a Good Samaritan called to report a hiker calling out for help. An aircrew hoisted the woman to safety with help from a Motor Life Boat crew and transported her to a nearby airport, where Sector Puget Sound coordinated transportation back to the woman’s campsite in Forks.
The woman was not hurt. The Coast Guard says challenging weather conditions and darkness were factors in the rescue.
