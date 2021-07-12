KALAMA, WA (KPTV) – The Coast Guard is searching for survivors after a downed plane was spotted in the Columbia River near Kalama Monday.
A good Samaritan spotted the plane and notified the Coast Guard watchstanders just after 8:00 a.m.
The plane's white tail with blue stripes are visible, according to the Coast Guard. The letter N and the number 7 are also visible on the body of the aircraft.
An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew Coast Guard Sector Columbia River, a Coast Guard Station Portland 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew and multiple local agencies are responding to the incident.
An emergency position indicates the radio beacon is active near the plane, and responders are searching for survivors.
It’s unknown how many people were on board, who it belongs to, or what its flight itinerary was.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.
