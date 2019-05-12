Coast Guard prepares for public hearing on sinking of fishing boat off Oregon Coast

The U.S. Coast Guard is preparing to reveal new information about a commercial fishing boat that capsized near Newport in January, killing three men.
Monday the Coast Guard begins holding a public hearing to talk about what happened, and potentionally develop new safety recommendations.
In January three men on board the Mary B II were coming back from crabbing and crossing the Yaquina Bay Bar in rough waters.
The boat ended up capsizing killing Captain Stephen Biernacki, James Lacey, and Joshua Porter.
Back in January the Coast Guard said the MAry B II called for an escort across the bar, but now we are learning that was misinformation.
Commander Karen Denny says crews were waiting for the boat to come in to escort it, which is routine under certain conditions.
Witnesses like Coast Guard officials and the owner of the boat will testify during the hearing this week.
The Coast Guard will be live streaming the hearing each day this week.
Anyone who has information, wants to ask questions, and make comments related to the investigation should email MaryBII.uscg@gmail.com.
