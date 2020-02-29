SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) – A couple and their dog were rescued off the coast of northwest Oregon after they encountered rough waters on Friday.
At 2:30 p.m. the Coast Guard received word that a 56-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man on a 44-foot boat were concerned about crossing the water bar near the coast of Seaside due to the weather.
A USCG motorboat arrived at the scene at 3:45 p.m. and helped assessed the situation. The crew determined it was unsafe to tow the boat and instructed the couple to put on life jackets and remain offshore until the water improved.
A second crew attempted to rescue the couple at 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, but the conditions were again determined to be unsafe, the Coast Guard said.
A hoist was eventually determined to be the safest way to rescue the couple.
At 4:15 a.m. a MH-60 Jayhawk air crew arrived on scene and hoisted the woman up in a rescue basket.
Due to the worsening conditions, the man and dog were forced to jump into the water before they were safely hoisted into the helicopter.
At 5:45 p.m. the helicopter landed back at Sector Columbia River where the couple declined medical attention and were picked up by a relative.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
