ILWACO, WA (KPTV) – Coast Guard crews rescued a fisherman after his vessel took on water and sank near Cape Disappointment early Tuesday morning.
Watcherstanders received a mayday call from the man aboard the 37-foot fishing vessel around 1:30 a.m. The vessel was taking on water, so crews from the Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment and a Sector Columbia River MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew responded to help.
Watcherstanders instructed the mariner to activate the vessel's emergency position indicating radio beacon and light off available flares. Crews arrived at the vessel around 2 a.m. and began passing a dewatering pump to control the flooding.
Later, the vessel began taking on water at an increased rate and the distressed mariner entered the water escaping the sinking vessel, according to Coast Guard officials.
Coast Guard officials said the man was prepared with proper emergency equipment, which may have saved his life. Officials said reported debris in the area may be hazardous to navigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
