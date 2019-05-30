TILLAMOOK, OR (KPTV) – U.S. Coast Guard officials rescued a 55-year-old man they say suffered a heart attack while captaining a fishing boat near Tillamook Bay Thursday afternoon.
Coast Guard watchstanders received a distress call from the vessel, the Emerald Seas, just after 1:10 p.m., and air and boat crews were immediately launched, the Coast Guard says.
An aircrew from Coast Guard Sector Columbia River reached the man 20 miles west of the bay and transported him to emergency medical services at the Tillamook Airport.
The captain of the vessel had reportedly experienced a heart attack before and took Nitrol in response to the incident, according to the Coast Guard. A CPR-certified crewmember was also aboard with an AED available, in case the captain's breathing or pulse stopped.
The captain’s current condition was not clear as of Thursday evening.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.