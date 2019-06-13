CANNON BEACH, OR (KPTV) - A hiker who became stranded on a rock piling at Ecola State Park was rescued by a Coast Guard aircrew Wednesday night.
Coast Guard officials said watchstanders at the Sector Columbia River Command Center received a call about the hiker at around 9:18 p.m.
The hiker was reportedly surrounded by water and oncoming waves while on the rock piling.
An aircrews aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter responded and arrived at the scene around 9:52 p.m.
The hiker was hoisted to safety and transported to Air Station Astoria.
Officials said the hiker was not injured.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.