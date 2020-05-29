NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) – The Coast Guard and firefighters worked together to rescue a group of kids who got stuck in a cave while surfing off Newport Beach on Friday, according to Coast Guard officials.
One of the kids’ dads went out to help the kids when he saw they were in trouble, as did two Good Samaritans, Coast Guard officials said.
Crew responded to a distress call to rescue all seven people around 2:45 p.m., including two motorized Coast Guard boats and a helicopter.
Six people were hoisted to safety and one was rescued by Newport firefighters. Newport police, Oregon State Police, and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the rescue.
No injuries were reported. Coast Guard officials remind the public to be aware of changing tides and conditions when visiting the beach.
