Coast Guard rescues man and his dog after boat runs aground near Toledo

TOLEDO, OR (KPTV) – A U.S. Coast Guard crew rescued a man and his dog after the man’s boat ran aground on submerged pilings in the Yaquina River near Toledo on Sunday.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Bend received the call for help just before 2 p.m.
A crew in a Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay Response Boat Small arrived at the scene just after 2:15 p.m. They retrieved the man and dog off the fishing vessel Mickey.
Crews say the vessel is listing and stuck in the mud.
No one was injured. No pollution has been reported, however the vessel reportedly has 100 gallons of fuel on board, according to the Coast Guard.
Crews say the owner of the vessel will work with the Port of Toledo to salvage the 36-foot double-end troller.
The Coast Guard is reminding mariners to carry up-to-date navigation charts or have property functioning navigation equipment on board.
