NEAR TILLAMOOK, OR (KPTV) – A man and a woman used a handheld marine radio to call for help after a wave flipped their boat about five miles southwest of Tillamook Wednesday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard says.
Crewmembers say the pair were fishing off a jet-propulsion type watercraft near Netarts Bay and called for help around 8:45 a.m.
An officer who assisted in the rescue says if not for the radio and the life-jackets and wetsuits the man and woman were wearing, their chances of rescue before hypothermia set in would have been slim.
Watchstanders at the Sector Columbia River Command Center received the call for help and directed the launch of two 47-foot Motor Life Boat crews from Station Tillamook Bay and a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Air Station Astoria.
The man and woman used their radio to help direct crewmembers to their location, the Coast Guard says.
Crewmembers from Station Tillamook Bay pulled them from the water just before 9:30 a.m. and said the pair were shivering but responsive.
The man and woman were transported to Garibaldi to receive medical attention.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
