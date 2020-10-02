LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Coast Guard crews rescued a 40-year-old man from the water on Friday off Rocky Creek State Park near Depoe Bay.
James White reportedly suffered minor lacerations and mild hypothermia during the incident, but was rescued within 20 of when a nearby ranger from the U.S. Forrest Service first spotted him, according to Chief Petty Officer Ryan Clendenen, the officer-in-charge at Station Depoe Bay.
The ranger after spotting White alerted watchstanders at Station Depoe Bay, and a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew immediately launched to rescue the man. The MLB crew arrived on scene in less than ten minutes, threw a life line to White in the water and safely pulled him aboard the rescue boat, according to Coast Guard officials.
Crews provided initial first aid and worked to warm the man while transiting back to the Coast Guard station. Firefighters and emergency medical personnel took over once White had reached the shore.
