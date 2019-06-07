Coast Guard rescues man off southern Oregon cliff

CURRY COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies helped a Coast Guard crew pluck a man off the side of a southern Oregon cliff Wednesday evening after he called 911 and said he was stuck hundreds of feet off the ground.
Deputies responded to Humbug Mountain just south of Port Orford around 8 p.m. and found James Garvis about 300-hundred feet above the beach. Garvis told deputies his legs were cramping and he wasn’t able to move up or down the cliff.
The U.S. Coast Guard responded with a helicopter and lifted Garvis to safety, dropping him off with deputies who had shut down a section of the highway nearby. A deputy then drove Garvis back to Humbug Campground, where they say he was camping with family and friends. No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.