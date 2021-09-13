LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (KPTV) – The Coast Guard rescued three people and a dog found in a life raft off the Oregon coast on Monday afternoon after their boat sank Sunday afternoon 45 miles off Lincoln City.
At 2:00 p.m., watchstanders received a distress signal from a 44-foot gray and blue commercial fishing vessel.
At 4:00 p.m., the aircrew found debris and life raft six miles from the beacon’s last transmitted location.
The crew and dog were hoisted up to safety into the cabin of the helicopter and taken to Newport where family and friends were waiting. They did not need medical attention.
“They acted quickly and had the necessary equipment to survive an emergency like this,” Lt. Robert Pfaff, said who was the pilot and flight commander during the rescue.
“Their preparation and readiness for a worst-case scenario saved their lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.