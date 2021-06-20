SADDLE MOUNTAIN, OR (KPTV) – The U.S. Coast Guard said it rescued two hikers with broken ankles on back-to-back days on Friday and Saturday on Saddle Mountain. It said these two rescues were almost identical.
On Saturday, the Coast Guard received a request for assistance from Seaside police dispatch. A Hamlet Fire and Rescue team had responded to the scene, but determined it was unsafe to reach the woman on foot and requested Coast Guard helicopter assistance.
A Coast Guard helicopter arrived just before 6 p.m. A rescue swimmer conducted a hoist and evacuated the woman in the helicopter just after 6:30 p.m.
The woman was taken to the Columbia River Coast Guard station and treated for shock and a broken ankle while en route to the hospital.
The Coast Guard urges anyone venturing to remote areas to have a reliable means of communication to reach first responders in case of an emergency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.