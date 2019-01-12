WARRENTON, OR (KPTV) - Two surfers were rescued near a beach Saturday afternoon.
The Coast Guard responded to two surfers in distress near Indian Beach, just north of Cannon Beach around 11:47 a.m.
Both surfers were pushed by the surf into a nearby cliffside cove, according to the Coast Guard.
Aircrew conducted a 150-foot hoists to get the surfers to safety.
Crews said both surfers declined medical care and were released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
