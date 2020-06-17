Coast Guard searching for man swept out to sea at Cannon Beach

CANNON BEACH, OR (KPTV) – Coast Guard crews are searching for a man swept out to sea at Cannon Beach on Wednesday.
The man, who is in his 40s, was with his daughter when they were both swept out into the water, according to Coast Guard officials.
People on the beach were able to pull the girl to shore, but the man has not been found, according to authorities.
Local authorities and resources, including a helicopter from Astoria and a boat from Tillamook, are helping crews in their search.
No additional information was immediately available for release.
BREAKING: The U.S. Coast Guard is looking for a man in his 40's swept out to sea at Cannon Beach. They say he was with his daughter when they were both swept out. People on the beach were able to get her to shore but the man has not been found. Pics from Kathy Flynn French pic.twitter.com/5RsQ7KVQTY— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) June 17, 2020
