COOS BAY, OR (KPTV) – Crews rescued three fishermen after their boat capsized on the Oregon coast Tuesday evening.
Earlier Tuesday, a Coast Guard aircrew found a capsized fishing vessel near the entrance to Coos Bay.
The aircrew found the 38-foot vessel, called the Pacific Miner, near the jetty tips while flying a routine training flight, according to Coast Guard officials. The vessel reportedly had three men aboard when it capsized.
Two Coast Guard boat crews from Station Coos Bay were launched to assist in search efforts.
Late Tuesday, the Coast Guard reported that a local fire department rescued the fishermen from inside their capsized boat.
All three were reported to be cold but OK.
The Pacific Miner has approximately 300 crab on board, according to Coast Guard officials.
The Coast Guard reported eight to 12-foot breaking waves with low winds Tuesday evening with four miles of visibility.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.