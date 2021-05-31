Coast Guard

LONG BEACH, WA (KPTV) – Members of the United States Coast Guard are searching for a 14-year-old boy who was reportedly swept offshore near Long Beach on Monday afternoon. He was last seen wearing a red cap, grey shirt, and black trunks.

At 9:05 p.m., the Coast Guard tweeted that the search was still taking place with help from other agencies.

This is a developing story and will be updated once new information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

