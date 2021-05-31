LONG BEACH, WA (KPTV) – Members of the United States Coast Guard are searching for a 14-year-old boy who was reportedly swept offshore near Long Beach on Monday afternoon. He was last seen wearing a red cap, grey shirt, and black trunks.
#BREAKING: #USCG and partner agencies are searching for a 14yo male reportedly swept offshore near Long Beach, WA. He was last seen wearing a red cap, grey shirt, and black trunks. Follow for updates.— USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) May 31, 2021
At 9:05 p.m., the Coast Guard tweeted that the search was still taking place with help from other agencies.
#UPDATE The search for missing 14yo boy near Long Beach, WA is ongoing. #USCG and partners remain on scene conducting methodical search efforts at this time.— USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) June 1, 2021
This is a developing story and will be updated once new information becomes available.
