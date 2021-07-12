KALAMA, WA (KPTV) – The Coast Guard suspended a search for a downed plane along the shore of the Columbia River near Kalama and Sandy Island on Monday, after the wreckage was determined to be a crash from March 2020.
A good Samaritan had spotted the plane and notified the Coast Guard watchstanders just after 8 a.m.
The plane's white tail with blue stripes were visible, according to the Coast Guard. The letter N and the number 7 were also visible on the body of the aircraft.
An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew Coast Guard Sector Columbia River, a Coast Guard Station Portland 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew and multiple local agencies responded to the incident.
An emergency position indicated the radio beacon was active near the plane, and responders initially launched a search for survivors. However, shortly later Monday morning it was determined that the wreckage was from a crash that happened in March 2020.
UPDATE: Responders have suspended the search for survivors after a downed aircraft was discovered this morning near Kalama, WA. Wreckage determined to be from a crash that occurred in March of 2020. #AlwaysReady— USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) July 12, 2021
No other details, such as more information on the original crash, were released.
