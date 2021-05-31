LONG BEACH, WA (KPTV) – The United States Coast Guard has suspended their search for a 14-year-old boy who was reportedly swept offshore near Long Beach on Monday afternoon.
Just after 2 p.m., watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Columbia River command center were notified about the missing teen. The Coast Guard said the boy was reported missing by his friend. The boy was last seen wearing a red swimmers cap, gray T-shirt and black swim shorts.
#BREAKING: #USCG and partner agencies are searching for a 14yo male reportedly swept offshore near Long Beach, WA. He was last seen wearing a red cap, grey shirt, and black trunks. Follow for updates.— USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) May 31, 2021
The Coast Guard said crews searched about 52 square miles, completing eight searches over more than 17 hours. The search was suspended at 10:26 p.m.
"Suspending search efforts is always an extremely difficult and heart-wrenching decision, especially when involving children," said Capt. Nathan Coulter, 13th Coast Guard District, chief of incident management. "This was a real tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the young man involved. A huge thanks to the many women and men who assisted in planning and carrying out this search effort, including among others, the Coast Guard, Pacific County, Washington Park Rangers, and good Samaritans. As is often the case, these public servants answered the call instinctively and without delay to come to the aid of others."
The identity of the teen has not been released at this time.
