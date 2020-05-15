Coastal towns enter first phase of reopening, but cities say visitors still need to stay home

SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) - Coastal communities joined counties around the state in entering the first phase of reopening on Friday, but city officials say that doesn’t mean it’s an open invitation to visitors.
Beaches haven’t quite opened up in some cities like Seaside, but restaurants and shops have their open signs on. With shops allowing customers and people back at work, the streets of Seaside were busier Friday than they’ve been in the past few weeks.
“I’ve wanted to come back since the day we closed, so I’m really excited,” Lashayla Jones, a waitress at Sam’s Café, said.
“It feels good because I want to be back at work, but it’s also a little nerve-racking cause everything going on,” Nicole Reed, an employee at Oregon & More, a jerky shop in Seaside, said.
Oregon & More is joining other stores in taking strong precautions as they open their doors again.
“Face masks required, we’re trying to do no cash unless it’s exact change,” Reed said.
Jones said she was ecstatic to be back serving customers again Friday.
“I’ve seen nothing but regulars, so seeing familiar faces really has brought back all the months that we missed, so it’s really nice,” Jones said.
And many regulars were just as happy to be back in their favorite spots. Kathy Super and her husband, Jack, spent their Friday visiting all their favorite local spots that they missed over the past two months. They were grabbing some beers at Sam’s Café Friday evening.
“We have missed our family," Kathy said. "This is our local place, so this is just wonderful."
“It’s good to see old friends again and actually talk to people and socialize again,” Jack said.
They say that while it’s nice to have everything back open again, they hope this doesn’t attract large crowds to Seaside.
“We don’t want people rushing in here that will ruin everything. We got to do it little by little,” Kathy said.
And the city wants to remind people that the first phase is meant for the residents of its counties, not visitors.
“We need people to be respectful and hopefully continue to abide by the stay restrictions that are there for a reason,” City of Seaside Public Information Officer Jon Rahl said.
The beaches in Seaside aren’t open quite yet either. The city had voted to open them Monday, May 18 at 6 a.m. Clatsop County says that in an effort to limit visitors, it will close vehicle access points to the beach on weekends.
So, until the beach can be a bustling tourist attraction again, businesses say they’re happy to be serving their friends and neighbors.
“We just want to make sure that the customers are happy and safe and clean as much as possible,” Jones said.
