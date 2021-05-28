Coastal towns expect economic bounce back

CANNON BEACH, OR (KPTV) – This Memorial Day weekend looks a lot different than last year at the Oregon coast. There are many more people and virtually all of the shops are open.
Cannon Beach chamber of commerce executive director James Paino said last year, Cannon Beach was a destination for people to get out of their homes and still stay safe with plenty of space for social distancing.
Paino said hotels did well but for other businesses it was a mixed bag. Restaurants, he said, took the biggest hit.
Paino said the city is expecting a busy summer with tourism.
“With the COVID restrictions and people traveling more, vaccinations we're expecting to see more visitors,” Paino said.
The hope is with fewer restrictions, restaurants will be able to bounce back.
