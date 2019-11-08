WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - A Coffee Creek Correctional Facility administration building was evacuated due to an envelope with an unknown substance.
The Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue Hazardous Materials Team responded to the prison in Wilsonville at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Five employees were working in the mail room when the substance was discovered. Two of them were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.
Firefighters said their conditions are not believed to be life-threatening.
The mail room was secured and the administration building was evacuated for an investigation.
Oregon State Police and the FBI also responded to the scene to evaluate the powder for any hazardous substances. The content of the powder was not immediately identified by law enforcement.
This is the second similar situation at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in the last two months. On Sept. 11, mail room employees also reported an envelope with a potentially suspicious substance.
The building was evacuated and four employees were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Oregon state Police determined that case involved a non-biological and non-controlled substance.
The Department of Corrections reports that each piece of mail is opened and examined by workers.
“DOC mail room employees are a critical component of operating safe and secure institutions because they help keep drugs and other contraband out of the state's prisons,” according to a statement from the department.
Coffee Creek is a multi-custody prison located in Wilsonville accommodating 1,260 adults in custody.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.