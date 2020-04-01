PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With help from inmates at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility, nearly 750 endangered butterflies are heading home.
The Oregon Zoo said inmates raised and cared for Taylor's checkerspot butterfly larvae over the past year. It's all part of a program with the zoo, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Institute for Applied Ecology.
Last week, butterfly technicians at Coffee Creek transferred 723 of the growing caterpillars and 399 pupae back to the zoo's butterfly lab.
Those caterpillars were then released on western Oregon prairies near Corvallis.
"Having a captive rearing and release program in Oregon is vital for the recovery of Taylor’s checkerspots," said Oregon Zoo butterfly conservationist Ronda Naseth, who advises the program at Coffee Creek. "Bringing butterfly conservation work into a medium-security housing unit continues to be a rewarding process.”
The zoo said that Coffee Creek's butterfly conservation lab launched in May 2017, with funding from USFWS and the help of an Oregon Zoo Foundation grant. Zoo staff taught inmates how to care for butterfly eggs and raise larvae.
In 2018, inmates learned how to care for the adult female butterflies. In 2020, pupae care was added.
To learn more about the Oregon Zoo's effort to save Taylor's checkerspots, visit www.oregonzoo.org/conserve/fighting-extinction-pacific-northwest/taylors-checkerspot-butterfly.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.