PARADISE, CA (KPTV) – For a week, every Dutch Bros in the nation will raise funds with their customers to support relief efforts for the massive wildfires burning in California.
California is fighting fires across the state, which have left 44 people dead. The Camp Fire, which destroyed the entire town of Paradise, is responsible for 42 of those deaths.
Now, a coffee giant is stepping up to do its part.
From Tuesday to Monday, all Dutch Bros locations – there are more than 325 across seven states – will offer customers the opportunity to make a donation with buckets at their windows.
Dutch Bros says funds raised will go to nonprofit organizations that are directly serving fire victims with immediate needs, including United Way of Northern California, the Salvation Army and North Valley Community Foundation.
The coffee chain has also pledged to match donations up to $150,000.
“The California wildfires are devastating for our employees, customers and communities,” said Travis Boersma, CEO of Dutch Bros. “Matching donations is one of several steps we’ll be taking to help support the communities we love as they begin the process of rebuilding.”
Dutch Bros is known for its charitable giving. Each year, the company donates more than $2 million to nonprofits and causes.
