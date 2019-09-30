PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A suspicious package Monday afternoon turned out to be a coffee mug, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says.
Deputies say the package was found in the lobby of the Bethany sheriff’s office off Northwest Bethany Boulevard around 2 p.m.
The building and a yoga studio next door were closed and a bomb squad responded.
Law enforcement says the package turned out to be an unexpected gift, a coffee mug, to the person who brought it into the building.
