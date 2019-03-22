PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Spring is here, and for some, that means allergy season.
Rainy days tend to keep the allergens at bay, but as we see more sunshine, the trees are pollinating, which can really stir up allergy symptoms.
In the Portland area, Alder, Oak and Birch trees tend to be the biggest spring-time allergens.
But in the winter to spring transition, sometimes it's hard to tell what's a cold or flu versus what's allergies.
Dr. Shyam Joshi, an Assistant Professor of Medicine in Allergy and Immunology, said there are a lot of similarities like sneezing, sore throat and runny nose.
But there are also some key differences.
Allergies might include runny or itchy eyes, there's no fever or chills with allergies, and allergies tend to hand on for weeks while a cold will last a week or so and then start to get better.
"It's honestly really hard to avoid allergies, they’re everywhere. They’re inside, they’re outside so what you can do is try to stay away from things that you know you’re allergic to," Dr. Joshi said.
He said sometimes on a hot, windy day staying inside can help.
Otherwise over-the-counter medications usually do the trick.
