College basketball and loosening restrictions a winning formula for local restaurants

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Local sports bars and restaurants are seeing more fans and customers than they have in more than a year and owners are saying it’s a combination of loosening COVID-19 restrictions and March Madness.
It’s not the same as the pre-pandemic crowds bars and restaurants are used to during this time, but Gary Jondahl who owns the Kingston Sports Bar and Grill said things are finally getting busier.
“Busier than we have been, not as busy as we were two years ago but you know it’s picking up so I’m happy with it,” he said. Over at River Pig, server Rubie Cordey said things there are also looking up with the loosening COVID-19 restrictions.
“Definitely a relief because at first everything was so slow the money definitely wasn’t great because obviously everything was shut down but now especially since March everything has just like went up,” she said. “I didn’t expect it to be this great. Thank you basketball.” Jondahl said it feels like his restaurant is coming back to life.
“Everybody’s happy about being out it’s nice that they opened up and let us stay open a little bit later, people are having a little more fun and enjoying themselves,” he said.
“The March Madness is helping too you know a lot of people are interested in sports, we’re a sports bar so that’s the conversation in here, it’s getting to be fun again.” Cordey said also because Oregon’s collegiate basketball teams are doing well, more people are coming out and they’re excited.
“It makes me happy because usually you know people are just kind of sitting there but now they seem like excited, they’re loud, they’re like cheering for the basketball games and stuff so it’s a good vibe,” she said.
