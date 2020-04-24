PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As college-bound freshmen begin to choose their housing and classes, reality is setting in that school may not look the same as it used to.
“I’m gonna be filling out all my housing stuff starting next week, and it’s like, am I actually gonna be living in the dorms in the fall?” Aloha High School senior Maya Divine, who decided to attend the University of Oregon, said.
The health crisis continues to affect higher education, as spring term has moved online, and fall semester looms like a black cloud of uncertainty.
“We don’t know what exactly is going to happen, but we need to be prepared for that,” Divine said.
'That' could mean altered dorm life, pushed-back sorority and fraternity rush week, and canceled athletic events.
“Football has been a big part of my life ever since I was a kid so, the idea that, you know, because of what’s going on some people who have been given so many scholarships to go play is really crazy and kind of heartbreaking for me to see,” Divine said.
The Higher Education Coordinating Commission estimates a significant financial impact in just a couple of months during the spring term across Oregon’s seven public universities: $105M. Most of that is associated with declines in housing revenue, as dorms have nearly emptied out.
And on the college side, the HECC reports a $30M fiscal hole due primarily, in their case, to reduced enrollments.
“Many career and technical education courses, and you can imagine, welding or culinary, simply can't be done online,” said Ben Cannon, the HECC’s executive director.
Oregon received $32.5M that Gov. Kate Brown can distribute between K-12 and higher education.
The HECC reports Oregon’s private and public colleges will also receive $126.7M from the CARES Act, but this relief can’t be used for anything a university wants, including athletics activity. Only half of it can be dedicated to COVID-19-related expenses, for example, to offset revenue loss, and this will be nowhere near enough to cover the cost of coronavirus.
“Those are significant holes in budgets that they’re experiencing just over a couple months, and will require many institutions to make very difficult choices about using limited fund balances, limited reserves and potentially furloughing, laying off or otherwise,” Cannon said.
The other 50% of relief for institutions is allocated exclusively for emergency student aid.
Right now, universities are hanging on to the hope that students won’t choose to forego a year of school if it has to be done online.
“Oh, I would continue with my education no matter what," Divine said. "I think just the idea of taking a gap year, I’d get too comfortable with not being in school and I’m like, ‘I need my degree.'"
Cannon says to their surprise, enrollment across Oregon’s seven public universities has only dropped slightly since winter term.
Schools are preparing for the possibility there will be major enrollment declines come fall, but as Cannon points out, an economic recession is typically associated with an increase in education, and that’s what universities are hoping to see.
