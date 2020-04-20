PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – It’s a difficult time for college seniors whose graduation ceremonies will either be online or postponed.
They’re also trying to figure out how to get their first jobs in an uncertain economy.
The University of Portland is packing graduation boxes for seniors, including a cap, gown and tassel. They’re not for the stage but for a virtual commencement less than two weeks away.
“If I had a choice, I’d be graduating in person but graduating online just means a lot of that extra stress is gone, so I’m just trying to take that part as the good part of all this,” UP senior Temmo Cramer said. “I don’t think the situation’s fair to any of us right now and schools are trying to do the best that they can.”
Portland State University has moved to virtual commencement as well. But many students there are pushing for it to be postponed instead. Student Body President Kyle Leslie-Christy said they’ve submitted a resolution to the university asking for other in-person options down the road.
“People have to make a lot of sacrifices and the graduation piece, just walking across that stage, that’s that gratification that people really need to put validation toward all of the work that they have done,” Leslie-Christy said.
Beyond graduation lies even more uncertainty of entering the workforce right now.
Leslie-Christy said he’s hoping to start his own thing with community food gardens.
Cramer, who’s enjoyed being part of mock trial, said he’s now interested in law enforcement, but he worries about working with the public during a pandemic, and with options slim, he’s not sure he’ll be able to jump right into a career.
“I thought four months ago or something I’d be graduating, go right into the world and be doing what I want to do and now I just have to wait,” Cramer said.
As for the graduation plans at PSU, the university said they are actively taking ideas from graduates on the best ways to celebrate.
Virtual ceremonies are scheduled for mid-June, but they said everything is on the table.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
