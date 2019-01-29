VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Clark College in Vancouver said they are working to curb an increase in vandalism at their sports facilities.
The most recent discovery was the batting cages had been destroyed at the women’s softball field. Players said they found them on the first day of their outdoor softball practice on Monday.
A spokesperson for Clark College said since last summer they have seen an increase in vandalism at their sports facilities and on campus. They said it’s been an ongoing struggle for them. For students and athletes, they said it is frustrating and they want it to stop.
Madisen Alvarez, a freshman at Clark College pointed the damaged batting cage Tuesday afternoon.
“This is not a cheap piece of equipment, it is kind of a big deal to us to see our batting cage completely destroyed,” Alvarez said.
The netting had holes in it, which Alvarez said appeared to have been cut.
“These are completely cut into, torn apart, there are a couple holes kind of throughout and then there is a huge one just right here actually,” Alvarez said.
She added this isn’t the only thing they’ve found. A teammate found a needle in the stands and more vandalism in the home team dugout.
“That was the biggest thing we noticed and then when we got into the dugout, we noticed, we have our player bench and then kind of a shelf back behind it and they wrote “find me” in what looks like nail polish,” Alvarez said.
The college said it is taking steps to try and prevent this as best they can. A spokesperson said new LED lights have been put in the parking lots to make them brighter. They are working to install motion activated lights as well to try and deter crime. An additional security officer is also being brought on and taller fencing will soon go up around their athletic facilities.
College staff have been working with Vancouver police to help put a stop to the vandalism. They are asking staff and students if they see vandalism or something suspicious to call campus security immediately.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
