Colleges, public school districts shutting down in-person instruction due to COVID-19

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – On Wednesday, both Washington State University and the University of Oregon announced they will be moving to online-only instruction to begin the spring term.
“I did not expect it to move as quickly as it has,” WSU-Vancouver Communications Director Brenda Alling said.
Alling told FOX 12 just last week that WSU was considering options to move all classes online as it monitored the COVID-19 outbreak, now declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
The final decision hit student inboxes Wednesday morning. Starting right after spring break on March 23, face-to-face teaching is done.
“It’s making it more real,” WSU-Vancouver student Eve Hanlin said. “We have to start changing our everyday routine.”
Students on campus said they weren’t surprised or too concerned about the university’s decision.
“I understand why, it’s an urgent thing,” student Sterling Federinko said. “They teach us to overcome and adapt, so I think everybody will be fine going online, it won’t change much.”
Federinko and Hanlin said professors had already been planning ahead to alter assignments and presentations to ones that could be adapted to an online setting.
It’s still unclear how long face-to-face instruction will be postponed, Alling told FOX 12. Alling also said WSU already has the resources in place to turn to online-only instruction, but it might be harder for some instructors to adapt.
“Courses that need experiential or hands-on learning, we’re going to have to apply a little creativity to [those],” Alling said.
In a news release, the University of Oregon said it is cancelling all “nonessential events and gatherings” consisting of more than 50 people. UO is also delivering all classes remotely for three weeks starting on March 30. According to the university, updates about plans for the rest of the term will come “no later than April 10.”
These announcements came hours after Gov. Jay Inslee warned the entire state of Washington about the seriousness of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I’m asking all of our school districts to immediately begin contingency planning for potential school closures in the next several days,” Gov. Inslee said during a news conference Wednesday morning.
Seattle Public Schools made the decision that it will be closing for two weeks just a few hours after the governor’s remarks.
Other school districts in southwest Washington are now making plans in case they need to cancel school, too.
Vancouver Public School District, Washougal School District, and Evergreen Public Schools responded to FOX 12 requests for comment, all saying they are monitoring the situation and cancelling school-related events in the Puget Sound area.
Some parents in Vancouver just hope school cancellations aren’t needed south of Seattle.
“I think it’s a little overreactive,” Salmon Creek Elementary School parent Andrew Stimmel said. “Most parents work and so if schools shut down then it’s extra workload on the parents and families.”
