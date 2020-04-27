PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Colorado and Nevada have joined the Western States Pact with Oregon, Washington and California.
The pact, first announced with three states April 13, was created for the states to work together to identify a plan for restarting public life and reopening businesses.
The governors involved in the pact said they would focus on health outcomes and science, as opposed to politics, to guide decisions on modifying stay-at-home orders.
The governors for Colorado and Nevada said Monday they looked forward to sharing important information and best practices among the other states.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown compared the Western State Pact to the way the states have previously worked together to share expertise and help each other during wildfire seasons.
“We will work together as we recover from the impacts of this pandemic––with a shared vision, a common purpose, and individual paths forward tailored to the needs of our states––to reopen our communities and economies, and prepare our constituents for a safe return to public life,” Brown said.
Modifications to states’ stay-at-home orders will be made with the understanding of the total health impacts of COVID-19, including:
- The direct impact of the disease on our communities.
- The health impact of measures introduced to control the spread in communities, particularly felt by those already experiencing social disadvantage prior to COVID-19.
- Our health care systems’ ability to ensure care for those who may become sick with COVID-19 and other conditions.
The goals of the Western States Pact are:
- Protecting vulnerable populations at risk for severe disease if infected. This includes a concerted effort to prevent and fight outbreaks in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
- Ensuring an ability to care for those who may become sick with COVID-19 and other conditions. This will require adequate hospital surge capacity and supplies of personal protective equipment.
- Mitigating the non-direct COVID-19 health impacts, particularly on disadvantaged communities.
- Protecting the general public by ensuring any successful lifting of interventions includes the development of a system for testing, tracking and isolating. The states will work together to share best practices.
(7) comments
Kate, a Western State Pact? What a load of political blather and double speak. Just get out of the way so life can return to normal.
'The governors involved in the pact said they would focus on health outcomes and science, as opposed to politics, to guide decisions on modifying stay-at-home orders' This is a flat out lie. This has everything to do with politics and nothing to do with science. People are going to eventually get fed up with Kate Brown and her politically driven policies and tell her to stuff them where the sun don't shine.
Translation?
Kate Brown: "I can't make my own decisions, unless of course, it involves bull---- cap and trade, so I will let other governors make them for me."
Dem governors are forming these pacts to stonewall recovery from the pandemic, even if they're hurting their own citizens the worst. Given the legacy of Russiagate and impeachment I can no longer put much past any Democrat politician.
Theres nothing political about this? All blue sanctuary states. Had to get more states involved because brownie needs all the help she can get!
Since when was Nevada blue?It may have a few Democrat leaders, but the state is not usually counted as blue.
The blind leading the blind. Will they combine their brown shirts?
