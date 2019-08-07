MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - A Milwaukie man is getting a lot of help from his online community.
Daniel Plotnick is a professional livestreamer and video gamer on the online platform Twitch.
His dad created Twitch Prime, the streaming service’s premium platform, and urged him to start streaming.
“He told me, ‘You’re somewhat interesting, and you’re pretty good at games, so why not try out streaming?’ And I never looked back,” said Plotnick.
Although Plotnick’s only been at it for eight months, he’s already grown a large community.
"My main thing is, I just build a warm place that is all about positive vibes. That’s our thing. Positive vibes, fun times," he said.
Recently, Plotnick’s followers came together to make a life-changing purchase for him.
He’s colorblind, and a couple months ago he asked them if they were interested in helping him buy a special pair of EnChroma colorblind glasses.
“I wanted to eventually be able to afford the glasses, but wasn’t on the top priority of my list, you know,” he said. “I had bills to pay, you know, rent, all this stuff.”
In three days, the glasses were paid for, and Plotnick was about to see vivid color for the first time.
“I broke down on stream,” said Plotnick. “I was, like, crying. I was, like, thank you guys so much.”
Plotnick practically never takes his EnChroma glasses off now.
He was so moved by this whole experience, he bought a pair of them for his two brothers who are also colorblind.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.