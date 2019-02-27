CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 28-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 211 Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened near milepost 19 at around 3:53 p.m.
Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed that a 2017 Toyota Tacoma driven by Jacob Slinkard, of Colton, was traveling northbound on the highway when for unknown reasons it left the roadway and struck a tree.
Slinkard was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSP said Highway 211 was closed for about four hours during the crash investigation.
The Molalla Police Department, Molalla Fire Department, Colton Fire Department, and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP at the scene.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
