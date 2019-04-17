PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Columbia City man pleaded guilty to knowingly trafficking counterfeit rifle optics online Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says.
According to court documents, Mark Aaron Culp, 56, sold the Chinese-made optics between May and July 2015 through at least two commercial websites: GunBroker.com and eBay.
The optics bore various Leupold & Stevens, Inc. trademarks and design features, court documents state. Leupold & Stevens, an Oregon company, manufactures its rifle scopes in Beaverton.
Culp sold 13 counterfeit scopes that he had imported from China, generating approximately $3,700 in revenue, according to court documents.
The sales were discovered by Leupold & Stevens personnel, who purchased one of the counterfeit scopes, confirmed it was counterfeit, and referred the matter to the Beaverton Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security’s Bureau of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the attorney’s office says.
Culp faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $2 million fine and three years of supervised release. He is due back in court for sentencing July 18.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
