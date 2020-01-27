COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are asking for the public's help locating a missing 45-year-old St. Helens man.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said Kenny Lee Landreth was last seen at around 10 p.m. Saturday in the area of Fullerton Road in Warren.
Search and rescue crews responded to the area and began looking for Landreth, but he has not been located.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone who lives or owns property in the area to check outbuildings and vehicles. Property owners are also asked to walk their property to search for Landreth.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 503-397-1521. Anyone who locates Landreth is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
