Columbia Co. deputies seek tips in death investigation of 18-year-old Sarah Zuber

COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the death investigation of 18-year-old Sarah Zuber.
Zuber’s body was found on the side of Neer City Road in the Goble area in March.
At that time, deputies said there was no public safety concern in connection with her death. There were no visible, obvious injuries on her body.
Investigators said six months later, they are continuing to follow up on leads in the investigation. Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the ongoing case.
”Our office is asking the public for assistance in this investigation,” said Sheriff Brian Pixley. “If you have information about Sarah or the events leading up to her death, please call us immediately.”
Anyone with information should call the non-emergency dispatch line at 503-397-1521, or the tip line for the Columbia Enforcement Narcotics Team at 503-397-1167. Tips can also be submitted online at bit.ly/SarahZuber.
The Zuber family released a statement Friday:
“Friday, 9/13/19, a palindrome, full moon, and six months since our beautiful Sarah Elizabeth Zuber was taken from this cruel earth. Around 12:30 in the afternoon, on March 13th, I received a hysterical phone call from Sarah’s younger sister. “Mom! Sarah is dead in the ditch!” This is a phone call no parent should ever get.
Much like the rain soaked, overcast day of March 13th, a dark cloud of uncertainty permeates our thoughts as we are left with unanswered questions about the evening of March 12th. At times the grief is unbearable, so much so that only a groan escapes my airway, and the tears flow unceasingly through the lonely night. There are times when I literally stop breathing, only realizing it the moment I expel a deep breath, my lungs in a state of paralysis until human survival takes over. I wonder if that is what it was like for Sarah. The only difference being that for some reason, she never took in that life sustaining breath. Only the exhale…then nothing.
What were her last moments? Was she alone? Scared? Or was she held, compassionately. Was it quick? Or did it take time for that final exhale?
Someone knows the answers to these questions. Please. From the depths of my heart, I forgive you. I just need to know the truth.
Sarah’s family is pleading with you to come forward and tell us what happened. The outpouring of support we received over those first few month, was a true testimony of the grief all of you share with us. I am certain that this grief reaches out, even to the one or more who knows the truth. As a mom, a dad, a sister, a brother, an aunt, an uncle, a cousin, a friend, a neighbor, a classmate, a co-worker and even an acquaintance, we all are begging you to please come forward with any truth you know about the night of March 12, 2019 and our precious 18 year old daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Zuber.
Very sincerely, The Zuber family and friends”
