Columbia Co. firefighters respond to brush, barn fires

COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters in Columbia County said their resources were stretched thin Monday while crews were dispatched to fight three fires.
Crews were first dispatched to a brush fire west of St. Helens around 4:15 p.m. The blaze near Pittsburg Road and Canaan Road did not threaten any structures, according to Columbia County Fire & Rescue.
Crews later responded to a barn fire south of Rainier on Wasser Road near Nicolai Road and were called to help in a third fire in the town of Mist, fire officials said.
A Columbia County Fire & Rescue spokesperson Monday evening said they didn’t know if any animals were inside the barn on Wasser Road when it caught fire.
